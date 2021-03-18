Gordon Henry Davis, 85, of Johnson, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington. He was born Aug. 21, 1935, in Johnson, the son of Gaylon and Evelyn Sanborn Davis.
Gordon graduated from Johnson High School in 1954 and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 to 1958. Gordon was a member of the Johnson Fire Department from 1966 to 1999. He worked for the town of Johnson for almost 40 years as a truck driver and equipment operator and was given a lifetime achievement award on Feb. 5, 2000, for his service to the town. He was a life member of the American Legion.
He married Betty Whittemore on Dec. 7, 1963, and together they had three sons. Gordon leaves behind his son, Mike and his wife, Renee, his son, Jim and Beth, and his son, Cory Davis; three grandsons, Ryan and Andrew and Seth; and his good friend, Bob Dubray.
He enjoyed tinkering on motors, being a member of the Johnson Fire Department, spending time with his family, especially his grandsons, and hunting and going to camp with his good friends.
He had many good stories to tell about deer camp and good times with his friends. Gordy could often be found helping a friend — or the occasional stranger — in need, day or night.
He made a life and career out of service to others. Gordy was passionate about the 1935 REO Speedwagon fire truck and spent many hours working on it to help restore it and maintain it.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Johnson Fire Department, c/o REO Speedwagon fund, Johnson Fire Department, PO Box 447, Johnson VT 05656.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
