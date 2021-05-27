Family and friends of Gordon Davis are respectfully invited to attend a graveside memorial service for Gordy, which will be held at the Lamoille View Cemetery in Johnson June 11, 2021, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
A gathering will be held immediately after at the VFW in Hyde Park. All are welcome to attend.
