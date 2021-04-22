Gordon D. Cochran

Gordon Douglass “Gordie” Cochran, 64, of Morrisville, died unexpectedly April 13, 2021, at Copley Hospital.
He was born Dec. 4, 1956, in Morrisville, the son of the late Ronald and Saundra (Baker) Cochran. He graduated from Peoples Academy in Morrisville, Class of 1975.
Gordon entered the U.S. Navy in 1975 and was honorably discharged in 1979.
Gordon had contact with his father, Gordon Sweetser, throughout the years. They enjoyed their time together.
Gordon was employed for many years at Vermont Precision Woodworks in Morrisville and, until he retired due to failing health, he was employed at Parker & Stearns. Gordon enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family, especially his brothers, his two children and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed riding on the back roads, looking for deer and working in his flower beds.
Survivors include two children, Gregory Cochran of Eugene, Ore., and Kristan Longo and her husband, Kenneth; two grandchildren, Allison Longo and Caleb Longo, both of Barre; two brothers, Timothy Cochran and Brian Cochran, both of Morrisville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Dennis Sweetser.
Graveside services have been scheduled for Sunday, June 13, 2021, 2 p.m., at the Lakeview Cemetery, Cady’s Falls Road, Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 1147, Morrisville VT 05661, or to Lamoille County Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 54, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
