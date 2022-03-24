Gloria E. Lurvey

Gloria Elaine Lurvey, 79, of Morristown, formerly of Hardwick, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at The Manor in Morristown with family at her side.
She was born Nov. 25, 1942, in Hardwick, the eldest of five children born to Ernest F. Machia Sr. and Helen (Richardson) Machia. She attended Hardwick Academy.
Gloria was first employed by General Electric. Following her marriage on March 16, 1963, to Gordon William Lurvey, she stayed at home to care for her young family. As her children grew, Gloria reentered the work world, baking for Mary Mercier at the Village Diner, wrote a gossip page for the Hardwick Gazette and for more than 39 years, and was employed at the Village Laundromat.
She was a member of the American Legion Post #7 Auxiliary. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, dancing, visiting with people at the laundromat and purchasing scratch-off tickets. Most of all, she enjoyed the time spent with her family and good friends, from the Village Laundromat, Hall’s Store, the Village Restaurant and Connie’s Kitchen. She was the go-to-person for any happenings going on in town.
Survivors include her three children, Terri Lurvey of Hardwick, Tammy Lurvey and her spouse, Joan Marie Garrity of Eden, and Ernest Lurvey of Morrisville; a granddaughter, Emily Lurvey of Morrisville; siblings, Patricia McAllister of Hardwick, Ernest Machia Jr. and wife, Charlene of Hyde Park, and Janita of Florida; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Gordon Lurvey; and a brother, Steven Machia in 1959.
Her family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Northern Vermont Funeral Home, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick, which will be followed by a celebration of life and Floyd Flea Flicker Fundraiser at the American Legion Post #7, with music and dancing.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661, or to the American Legion Post #7, Scholarship Fund, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
