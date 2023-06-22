Gloria Cowens, 91, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the North Country Hospital in Newport.
Gloria Cowens, 91, died on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at the North Country Hospital in Newport.
Born on April 2, 1932, in Duxbury, she was the daughter of the late Marshall W. and Ethel V. (Farnsworth) Clark Sr.
She was previously married to Louis Joseph Cameron Sr. Louis predeceased her in 1972.
Gloria attended local schools in Duxbury. After her marriage she was happy and busy caring for her family. The family moved often over the years as she followed her husband as he worked on many farms in Vermont and around New England. As a young woman Gloria worked at the Redi Plastic Company in Montpelier and later at the Holiday Inn in Waterbury.
She was a former member of the Duxbury Grange. She enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, ice cream and was always up for a ride on the scenic roads of Vermont. She also enjoyed spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by three daughters, Rebecca McLeod and her husband, Richard, of Eden, Cindy Lou Charette of Hardwick, and Gayla Dumais of Hardwick; one sister, Mary Boyce of Morrisville; two brothers, Walter Clark of North Hyde Park, and Calvin Clark of Fletcher; seven grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; as well as extended family.
She was predeceased by a son, Louis J. Cameron Jr.; a grandson, Michael McLeod; two sisters, Eleanor Smith and Charlene Derosia; three brothers, Robert Clark, Albert Clark and Marshall Clark Jr.; and her special feline friend, Micro and beloved dog, Bingo.
A celebration of the life of Gloria will be held on Friday, June 23, 2023, at the New Beginnings Miracle Fellowship Church in Morrisville, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow the service at this same location. The Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Waterbury is assisting the family.
