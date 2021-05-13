Glenna Mae Griggs

Glenna Mae (Brown) Griggs, 89, of Craftsbury, died peacefully at home on Saturday, May 1, 2021, after a short illness.
She was born on Feb. 20, 1932, in Newport to Charles Olin and Marion Brown.
Glenna was feisty, vivacious and witty, and known as Gram by any child she met, related or otherwise. She enjoyed a good party and was known for her love of music. She loved to travel and learn new things.
She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence Gordon Griggs, in October 2010, and by two brothers, Robert and Charles Brown.
She is survived by her three children, Terrance Griggs, Lawrence Griggs and Colleen Durivage and her husband, Jubal; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Griggs and his wife, Heather, Amy Hill, Brad Griggs, Erin Durivage (John Bodette), Sarah Griggs, Owen Durivage, Mindy Griggs, DJ Griggs, Bryant Griggs, Lauren and Lindsey; 12 great-grandchildren, Amber (Tim), Dan (Jessica) Ethan (Abigail) Matt, Lenny, Aiden, Leo, Jade, Lucian, Abel, Raelyn and Logan; four great-great-grandchildren, Brantley, Rosaley, Austin and Mila; and many extended family members, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law and many, many friends.
Gram would like you all to know that her work here is done. She has received an offer she cannot refuse. Her retirement plan comes with a reunion with loved ones she has not seen in some time and you are not to worry. She will continue to be the life of the party, dancing and laughing as she always has. She expects us to celebrate her life and legacy with enthusiasm she would have.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 5, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Wild Branch Cemetery in Craftsbury with the Rev. Kim LaRose officiating.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Vermont Kidney Association, P.O. Box 244, Burlington VT 05401.
Online condolences at curtis-britch.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch-Davis & Bouffard Funeral Home, Craftsbury Common.
