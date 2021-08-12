Glendon Howard McNally, 97, died Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at home in the company of his loving family.
Glendon was born June 8, 1924, in Jeffersonville to parents Fred and Ada (Kusick) McNally.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Ruby Russell McNally; his parents; and nine of his 10 siblings.
Glendon is survived by his daughter, Muriel McNally of Hyde Park; granddaughters and their husbands, Steffany and Sean Mosley of Elmore, and Marcey and Benjy Hodgdon of Cabot; five great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren, Bentley Mosley of Watsonville, Calif., Molly Mosley and son, Arden, of Elmore, Benjy Hodgdon Jr. and daughter, Naomi, of Fairfax, Roxie Hodgdon and daughter, Ella, of Cabot, and Noah Hodgdon of Cabot; and sister, Fannie Maynard — 102 years young; and many nieces and nephews.
Glendon was a WWII veteran, serving in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. After having the jobs of lister, school bus driver, meter reader, oil delivery driver, dairy farmer, store owner/operator and even dabbling in real estate in his younger days, buying and selling land, Glendon says his favorite was dairy farming.
Glendon owned one of the first balers in his area and traveled to many local farmers baling their hay for 7 cents a bale to pay that baler off in one year.
In lieu of flowers, feel free to donate to your local home health and hospice agency. Being able to die in the comfort of his own home was very important to Glendon and these types of donations help to make that possible.
A graveside service at the Jeffersonville Village Cemetery will be held on Thursday, Aug. 26, at 11 a.m.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.