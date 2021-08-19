Gisele Marie Laliberte, 92, of Jeffersonville, died peacefully on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, surrounded by family and those who loved her at the McClure Miller Respite House.
She was born on April 16, 1929, in Saint George, Quebec, Canada, the daughter of Josaphat and Blandine Champagne Rodrigue.
She was predeceased by her husband, Henri Louis Laliberte; and her sons, Jean-Luke Laliberte and Pierre L. Laliberte.
Of her Canadian family, she was predeceased by Jacqueline Cote, Rejeanne Roy, and Clair Boily.
Gisele is survived by six siblings, Angeline Rodrigue, Denis Rodrigue, Clermond Rodrigue, Germain Rodrigue, Francine Rodrigue and Aline Rodrigue.
Gisele often spoke with loving affection of her numerous nieces and nephews from her Canadian family.
She is survived by her daughters, Denise P. Rancourt (John Paul) of Ocala, Fla., Diane R. Cone (Neil) of Sun City Center, Fla., and Joanne L. Osgood (Kenneth) of Jeffersonville; son, John L. Laliberte (Anne) of Simpsonville, S.C.; and daughter-in-law, Cheryl Laliberte (Pierre).
She was blessed with many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and a vast number of friends, young and old. For over 25 years, the Winooski homestead was known for its open doors and endless tables where all were family.
The local children knew her as Lady Gisele. She is remembered for her love and creating a safe space where all were welcomed, food was always plentiful, as well as long and warm embraces that let you know you were special.
Gisele’s faith was boundless and full of hope and mercy throughout her life. After Henri died, she lived with Diane and Neil in Venice, Fla., and in her later years with Joanne, in North Woodstock, N.H., and Jeffersonville, where she found comfort, peace and fellowship at the Jeffersonville Second Congregational Church.
In lieu of flowers, friends and family are asked to send donations to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester VT 05446. (uvmhomehealth.org/hospice-care)
Services will be held later. Visit awrfh.com to share your memories and condolences.
