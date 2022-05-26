Ginger (Petit) Bedell, 50, died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Copley Hospital after battling several health conditions.
Ginger was born June 2, 1971, in Newport at the old hospital. Ginger enjoyed her employment in housekeeping at Trapp Family Lodge and The Manor. On July 22, 2000, she married Lloyd Bedell in Waterbury. They were married for over 20 years.
Her talents and interest in crafting created much joy for others, who were able to enjoy the product of her knitting, crocheting and embroidery. Ginger also enjoyed going to local race tracks to watch stock car racing.
Ginger was predeceased by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Lloyd, and children, Lily and Matthew.
A celebration of life will happen at the pavilion area at Lake Eden on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at noon. Attendees are welcome to bring a dish to share if they so choose.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations to support funeral expenses would be appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.