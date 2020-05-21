Ginette D. Gates

Ginette Diane Gates, 75, of Hardwick died peacefully, with family at her side, on May 14, 2020, at the home of her son and daughter-in-law in Hardwick.
She was born Feb. 2, 1945, in Longueuil, Quebec, Canada, one of eight children of Leopold and Rose-Alma (Desautel) Archambault.
She attended public schools in Newport, graduating from high school in 1963.
Ginette married William Clifford Gates in Enfield, Conn., where they made their home for several years.
Ginette has told many stories over the years about growing up on the family farm in Newport Center. She learned how to drive a tractor at age 8 and a truck at 13. Growing up with her brothers, Ginette always wanted to prove herself out in the field and barnyard to her father, but she also enjoyed working side by side with her mother in the farmhouse kitchen. She learned all about food preservation, baking and making wonderful meals out of what was on hand at the time.
At age 15, Ginette worked at the Miss Newport Diner, where she learned the art of “grill cooking” and loved it. She enjoyed the fast-paced cooking and getting the orders out quickly to the hungry patrons.
At age 16, Ginette bought her first car and went to work at the North Troy Veneer Factory. By age 18, after graduating from high school, Ginette moved to Newport and worked at the Veneer Mills for about five years. She then took a job at a plastics factory, where she enjoyed making parts for airplanes and rose to a foreman position. During that same period, Ginette also drove taxi in the Newport area.
In the late 1960s, Ginette and William C. Gates moved from Newport to Enfield, Conn. where Ginette had family, and there they started their own family.
In March 1974, they moved to Hardwick, where she was employed at the Village Diner, Mer-Lu’s and the Flood Zone, all in Hardwick. She later worked for the Cabot Creamery for many years. Ginette retired because of failing health.
She loved spending time with her grandchildren and family. She enjoyed fishing, yard sales, perennial gardening, feeding and watching the birds and chipmunks.
Ginette’s greatest joys came from spending time in the kitchen with her grandchildren, sons and daughter-in-law, passing down the family secrets to her tastiest recipes. In the past four years, Ginette formed an additional bond with her caring friend and protector — Bishop, the family dog.
Survivors include a son, Michael L. Gates and his wife, Karen of Hardwick; four grandchildren, Jacob and Kaleb Gates, Taylor Gates and Amelia Bunker; a sister, Lise Archambault of Eden; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her husband, William C. Gates, died earlier, as did a son, Allen Gates; her longtime companion, Brian McAllister; and six siblings, Jacqueline Rondeau and Jean, Peter, Denis, Leo and Aline Archambault.
Because of the pandemic, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Justice for Dogs, P.O. Box 702, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Arrangements are in the care of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick.