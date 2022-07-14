Gilles Roland Fontaine, 67, of Hardwick, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Sunday, July 10, 2022.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Lynette Bellavance Fontaine; their four sons and their wives, Aaron and Jessica of Red Lodge, Mont., Roland and Melissa of Colchester, Randy and Heather of Salisbury, Mass., and Matt and Nichole of Solon, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Liddia, Audrey, Kathryn, Adriana, Guiliana, Mason, Colton, Remington and Ava; brothers, Claude and wife, Eileen of Walden, and Marc and partner, Sharon of East Montpelier; and several nieces and nephews.
Gilles was predeceased by his parents, Marguerite and Fernand Fontaine; in-laws, Albert and Joyce Bellavance; sister, Lise Kohsiek and husband, John; brother, Marcel Fontaine and his wife, Sally; and brother, Bruno Fontaine.
Gilles was born in Thetford Mines, Canada, in 1954 and moved to Vermont in 1959. He attended Walden Star School and Hardwick Academy. Following his education, Gilles attended and graduated from the Vermont Police Academy in Pittsford in July 1973.
He worked as a patrolman for the Village of Barton before transitioning to a multitude of jobs in Vermont and Florida. Gilles was a jack of all trades. He worked clearing and building power lines, farming, excavating, construction and running his logging business, Fontaine Logging.
In 2005 Gilles received his certificate of naturalization and became a United States citizen.
When Gilles wasn’t working, he enjoyed working, spending time with his horses, hunting and fishing with his sons, working some more, western movies, French music, visiting his hometown of Thetford Mines, traveling to Florida with Lynette, and chasing his grandkids.
Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 14, 2022, at the des Groseilliers Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at 11 a.m. in Fairview Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at the American Legion in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Hardwick Rescue Squad or Northeast Kingdom Council on Aging. Online condolences and memories may be shared at dgfunerals.com.
