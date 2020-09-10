Gilbert Marshall, longtime local business owner and esteemed member of our community, died on Dec. 8, 2019, after 89 years of sustained activity, work, friendship, public service and excited commitment to living a full and productive life.
Gil was born near Philadelphia on June 23, 1930. We never learned much about his family, but we did learn how happy he was to get a great job he never really understood in his early teenage years, carrying papers and satchels for some older men in suits who really appreciated the discreet way he did his work.
From an early age Gil had a great love for music and dancing, and this led to his early career as an actor and model, and friend of many actors, dancers and politicians.
It did not hurt that he was a very handsome man, as we could see from the pictures he kept from that time showing him with some of his famous friends.
Gil ended his career in the arts when he joined the Navy in 1951 to honorably serve his country in the Korean War.
Gil’s first job in Vermont was as a very successful car salesman in Rutland, where he devoted himself to public service in the Shriners Caria Temple.
Gil later moved to the Lamoille County area where he first purchased an interest in The Library bar in Jeffersonville, and then opened up the Backyard Cafe in Stowe.
Gil made the Backyard famous in both the Stowe area and beyond because of his outgoing personality, interest in people and extreme generosity.
He helped out friends in abusive relationships, provided space in his home for those who were looking for apartments, gave away dinners to those in need and served free meals to customers and local workers with no place to go on holidays.
After 20 years, or more, at the Backyard, Gil "retired" and took a job at the Price Chopper in Morrisville, where his primary duty seemed to be advocating for the rights and needs of his co-workers.
During this time Gil trained young people to become a productive part of the workforce, most specifically Byron Fisher and John Lincoln, who both became like sons to him through close friendships that lasted to the end of his life.
Gil always mentioned that friends were his family. Some of the closer friends who helped him and checked in on him include Carmen Audet, Gill Spear, Everett Dickinson, Ken and Martha Harvey, Mike Dennis and family, Ed and Maryann Wilson, Byron and Cheri Fisher, John Lincoln, Wendy Dezzolette and Linda Sue. Gil had hundreds of friends, especially those centered around his taverns.
During his last two years, Gil had a difficult time walking but that did not stop him from driving to the store and other places. He was especially appreciative of the assistance provided to him from the doctors and nurses at the Vermont Veterans Hospital and the Visiting Nurses, and he also enjoyed the dinners from Meals on Wheels and the volunteers who brought them.
All in all, as you can see, Gil lived a life of activity, productivity, humanity and kindness.
He was a great example of someone who was a hero and should be honored as such in an era where too many loud voices and egos claim such credit when they don’t deserve it.
Graveside services for Gil will be held at the Jedediah Hyde Cemetery in Hyde Park, Saturday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m., under the direction of Faith Funeral Home.
Anyone wishing to donate to erecting a headstone in his honor is asked to send their contributions to Ed French, c/o Stackpole and French, PO Box 819, Stowe, VT, 05672.
