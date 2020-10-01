After 92 years of hard work and much laughter, Gertrude Lepine, 93, of Morristown, died Sept. 1, 2020, in her childhood home surrounded by her loving family, the artwork she admired and the books she cherished.
Gertrude Lepine was born Sept. 27, 1927, to Maurice and Imelda Lepine in Ham-Sud, Quebec. In 1930 the Lepine family emigrated to Vermont. Gertrude, along with her two brothers and three sisters attended Elmore School and Cole Hill School as a young child and graduated from Peoples Academy in 1945.
In 1949 she graduated from Johnson State College with a degree in teaching and taught in Bakersfield and Stowe Hollow in Vermont. While Gert loved teaching her students, her passion for the land and farming was stronger. On a beautiful, sunny day in April 1952, she left teaching and returned to the family farm to join her father and brother, Lawrence, at the Mount Sterling Farm on Mud City Loop.
During these years the Mount Sterling Farm became a very successful registered Jersey farm, and in the 1970s drew widespread attention when it became an all-woman operation run by Gert and her sisters.
Gert’s outlet from farming was auctions. She loved collecting antiques, especially stoneware and bottles. As Gert would explain, she liked to buy high and sell low. Gert loved supporting Vermont artists, a passion which led her and her sister, Jeannette, to start the Jacob Walker Art Gallery in Morrisville to create space for local artists to display and sell their artwork.
She and her sister were also early advocates in the conservation movement of Vermont farmland, as well as founding supporters of the Bishop Marshall Catholic School where the educational wing is named in honor of her mother, Imelda.
In 1996, Gert retired from farming. She and Jeannette spent time kayaking their favorite ponds and took joy in the land that they helped preserve for generations to come. In her later years, Gert enjoyed time with family, which often meant rides to visit her homestead in Sterling, trying to find the ever elusive white rocks and challenging anyone who was willing to arm wrestle.
Gert never aspired to go anywhere other than Mud City Loop and in doing so she lived deeply and fully in the roots she sowed. She profoundly touched all that were blessed to know her. In the words of her favorite author, Ernest Hemingway, “Every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how he lived and how he died that distinguish one man from another.” Gert lived an exceptional life. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her brother, Lawrence Lepine; her nieces and nephew, Michele (David) Van Wormer, Denise (Patrick) Krohn, Maurice (Lesley) Lepine and Simone Lepine; and her great-nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by parents, Maurice and Imelda Lepine; siblings, Marie (Othmar) Wallinger, Therese Lepine, Andre (Geraldine) Lepine, and Jeannette Lepine; niece, Lisa Lepine; and sister-in-law, Paulette Lepine.
Interment will be at the convenience of the Lepine Family at the Mountain View Cemetery in Morristown Corners. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice would be welcomed or to any charity of your choice.
A memorial celebration commemorating the lives of Gertrude and Jeannette Lepine is planned for the end of June 2021.
Faith Funeral home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
