Gerard ‘Jerry’ Paul Molleur, 69, of Corinth, died Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative and Hospice Care in Lebanon, N.H. He died peacefully with his wife and daughter by his side. He courageously battled mantel cell lymphoma and esophageal cancer over the last year.
He was born Feb. 25, 1952, in Norton, to Theresa — she died April 16, 1995 — and Paul Molleur, who died Feb. 23, 1990.
He graduated Hardwick Academy in 1970, which was the last class to graduate from that high school. He then moved to Leadville, Colo., to work with his brother clearing popular ski trails out West and started a family, something he was very proud of. He moved back to Vermont and started his own business as a self-employed logger.
He is survived by his wife, Janet Molleur, and Bailey Vail; his daughter, Lynne King (Brian); and his three granddaughters, Felicia King, Caitlyn King and Gabrielle (Gabi) King.
His extended family includes Rebecca (Peter), Christina (Zack), Daylan (Heather) and Stephen, and grandchildren, Roman, Temperance, Adam, David, Liam, Addie and Elizabeth. He also leaves his beloved dogs Tanner, Precious and Sweetie. Their unconditional love got him through some very rough days.
He came from a large Catholic farming family with 14 siblings, Gilles Molleur, Pauline Turcotte, Madeline Ducharme, Mutt Molleur, Bob Molleur, Bernard Molleur, Louise Davis, Jack Molleur, Mike Molleur, Dianne Molleur, Helen Lamberton and Dan Molleur.
His family meant so much to him and he tried to attend most family gatherings. He really enjoyed catching up and reminiscing about the good times. A special thank you to his close friend, Cecil, for the help provided around the house when dad was too tired or sick to work.
Aside from his parents, he was predeceased by his son, David Molleur; daughter Diane Molleur; and his brothers, Marcel and Claude Molleur.
A private celebration of life will be held later at the family's discretion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.