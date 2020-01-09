Geraldine L. Goodhue

Geraldine L. (Cross) Goodhue, 72, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at her home in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by all her children.
She was born in Morrisville July 20, 1947, daughter of Barbara J. (Fitzgerald) and Harold J. Cross Sr., and was raised in Vermont.
Geraldine married Rolfe Goodhue Jr. Aug. 23, 1968. She was a pediatric nurse at Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital — renamed Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center — for many years.
Geraldine loved spending time baking and cooking for her Roger’s House family. She most of all loved her dear friend Marian Williams. Geraldine enjoyed knitting, baking and helping others whenever she had the opportunity.
Survivors include her children, Logan Goodhue, Kimberly (Brian) Duprey and Kris (Kim Rushford) Goodhue; her grandchildren, Aiden Duprey, Spencer Duprey, Brad Rushford, Josh Rushford and Keona Goodhue; her great-grandchildren, Jesse, Jameson, Aurora and Remington; and her brother, Harold Cross of Elmore.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hanover, N.H.
Donations in Geraldine’s memory may be made to Our Savior Lutheran Church, 5 Summer St., Hanover, NH 03755. To convey condolences, visit the online guest book at rickerfuneralhome.com or send cards to Kris Goodhue, 171 Maple Hill Road, Johnson, VT 05656.