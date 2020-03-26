Gerald L. ‘Gary’ Dunham

Gerald Lawrence “Gary” Dunham, 69, of East Calais died in Barre on Friday, March 20, 2020, in the comfort of his niece’s home, with family at his side.
He was born at Barre City Hospital Aug. 7, 1950, son of Ralph and Cecile (Trombley) Dunham, and attended Orange public schools.
On July 3, 1971, he married Averill Shirley Luce in East Calais. Together they raised two sons.
He was employed in the custodial department at Cabot Creamery for several years, and was night custodial manager at Walmart in Berlin and a custodian at Norwich University in Northfield. He retired in 2011.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, music, playing the guitar, singing and watching old Western movies.
Survivors include a son, Gary A. Dunham and his wife, Cheryl, of East Calais; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Roland Dunham and his wife, Sheila, of Granby and Paul Dunham and his wife, Jean, of Graniteville; and nieces, nephews and cousins.
His wife, Averill, died earlier, as did a son, David Dunham, a sister, Martha, and his parents.
At his request, private graveside services will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service in Hardwick is in charge of arrangements.