Gerald Allen Sutton, 78, of Morristown, died Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at 12:56 p.m. at his home on Bridge Street, surrounded by his family.
He was born May 20, 1944, in the village of Dannemora, the son of Fred and Gladys Sutton. Gerry married Arlene Sayah on Aug. 20, 1969, in Rutland.
Gerald was an active member of the VFW Post 7779 in Hyde Park and the American Legion Post 33 in Morrisville. He was a volunteer member of the Morrisville Fire Department for 35 years. He served in the U.S. Army and was a veteran of the Korean War. He had been employed at the Dumont Nursing Home, Peoples Academy and owned and operated Bridge Street Trash Removal.
Gubby most enjoyed spending time with his family and being there for others, helping his family and the community wherever and whenever he could. He loved gardening, tending to his geraniums and tomatoes. He was an avid Red Sox fan, loved feeding and watching the birds, loved music, especially Alan Jackson, Shania Twain, and any music you could dance or sing to while enjoying karaoke.
He is survived by his children, Edward Davis and wife, Janet of Johnson, Frank Davis and wife, Debra of Wolcott, Wallace Davis and wife, Barbara of King George, Va., Peter Davis and wife, Jolanta of Littleton, Mass., and Brian Sutton and wife, Patricia of Westminster, Mass.; his brothers and sisters, Patricia Sutton, George Sutton, Eileen McCalvin, Maxine Chardeen, Charles Sutton and Geraldine Treppa. He is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family members and close friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Arlene Mary Sutton; his daughter, Barbara Jean Davis; and his siblings, Freda Gadway Kelly and Dorothy Sylvester.
A celebration of Gerry’s life will be held Sunday, Nov. 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the VFW in Hyde Park where a meal will be provided. Interment will be a private family gathering in the Lakeview Cemetery (Cadys Falls), Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gubby’s memory may be made to the Morrisville Fire Department, 162 Upper Main Street Morrisville VT 05661, and Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
Minor Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (minorfh.com).
