Georgiana Chaffee

Georgiana Emma (Laclair) Chaffee, of Barton, died April 23, 2021, at her home. She was born on Feb. 1, 1937, in Wolcott to the late Wilfred and Florence (Delisle) Laclair.
In June 1955, she married Paul Labrecque, who predeceased her in 1967. On June 14, 1968, she married her soulmate, Lloyd Chaffee, who survives her.
Georgiana was a graduate of Peoples Academy, Class of 1955. She worked as a nurse’s aide for both Newport Health Care and Union House, as a stitcher at Newport Furniture Parts and as a cook at Maple Lane. She also served on Barton and Glover Ambulance for many years. She loved hunting and fishing like Lloyd, enjoyed gardening and her beautiful flowers. She enjoyed family gatherings, going to yard sales and flea markets, knitting, crocheting, berry picking with her daughters, and was known for baking her apple pies.
She is also survived by her children, Lori Ann Dwyer and her husband, Frank, of Sheffield, Mark Paul Labrecque and his wife, Virginia, of McKinney, Texas, Faith Chaffee Prescott and her husband, Quint, of Glover, and Artemus Franz Chaffee of Barton; 14 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her children, Monica Blake in 2010, Lisa Dwyer in 1982, Candace Schminkey in 2008, and Eric Fay Chaffee in 1974.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021, at the Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home, 12 Elm Street, Barton, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021, with the Rev. Carol Borland officiating.
Interment will follow in Westlook Cemetery, Glover.
Should friends desire, contributions in her memory may be made to the Glover Ambulance Service, 48 County Road Unit 64, West Glover VT 05875.
Online condolences may be made at curtis-britch.com. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Curtis-Britch & Bouffard Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Newport.
