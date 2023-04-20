George Huard, 74, of Craftsbury, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was born on Oct. 28, 1948.
He was kind, caring and quick-witted but also stubborn and set in his ways. He was in the U.S. Navy for 25 years and after retiring in 1991 he settled in Craftsbury, making it his home.
He is survived by his two sisters, Martha and Bernadette. He also leaves behind his three children, George and wife, Katja, Rebecca (Larry), Angel (Doug) and Jenny (stepdaughter); six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and his ex-wife and caregiver, Sarah Shedd.
He was predeceased by his mother, Bernice Huard; sister, Theresa Dezotelle; and brother, Gerard Huard.
George will forever be missed. May you always be 39 and holding.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Taylor Cemetery, Gulf Road, Wolcott.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home.
