George Huard

George Huard

George Huard, 74, of Craftsbury, died peacefully in his sleep at his home on Monday, April 10, 2023. He was born on Oct. 28, 1948.

He was kind, caring and quick-witted but also stubborn and set in his ways. He was in the U.S. Navy for 25 years and after retiring in 1991 he settled in Craftsbury, making it his home.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.