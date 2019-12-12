George Henry Bloom, 81, of Hyde Park, a dad, partner, friend, engineer and lifelong learner, died peacefully at home Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.
George was born March 19, 1938, son of Estelle (Blech) and Isadore George Bloom. He was born and raised in Brooklyn and in Monticello, N.Y. He earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Vermont.
In 1960, he married Arline Torkelsen. The couple made their home in Essex Junction, where they raised their two daughters, Karin and Elise, and where George began his career as a mechanical engineer for General Electric.
George worked for GE for 45 years. In 1976, he designed and assembled the EX83, the most accurate turret system made at the time. In 1979, he received the Engineer of the Year Award from GE. He also received an award from the American Society of Mechanical Engineers for his presentation of the “Analytical Methods of Calorimetric” in a New England regional contest and held a patent award for “Automatic Feeding of a Howitzer.”
He also made time for volunteering. He worked each year with the Kiwanis at the Champlain Valley Fair, volunteered at the Baird Children’s Center in Burlington, and coached Little League baseball. He was active in the First Unitarian Universalist Church in Burlington, serving on the board of trustees and as board president. George was a man of his word and his ethical sense shaped not only his life, but the lives of those he loved.
Survivors include his brother, David (wife Penny) Bloom and his niece, Pricilla Bloom, of Berea, Ky.; his daughters, Karin Bloom and her partner Bruce Cahan of Palo Alto, Calif., and Elise Bloom Cashen and her husband James of Hudson, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Hannah, Olivia, James, Sophie and Daniel Cashen; and his partner of many years, Georgina Dupcak of Hyde Park.
George will always be remembered for doing The New York Times crossword puzzles in ink, his love of nature and his daughters, walking his beloved German shepherds Devil, Zach, Ben and Smokey, always winning at Scrabble, writing his annual New Year’s Day prediction questions, being a voracious reader, and closing his eyes when he listened to a particularly beautiful piece of music.
