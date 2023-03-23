George H. Fisher

George H. Fisher

George H. Fisher, 89, of Johnson, died on Thursday, March 6, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. George was born on June 18, 1933, in Barton to Archie and Mildred Fisher.

George attended the Stowe School system. On Aug. 7, 1954, he married the late Joan Faunce, to whom he was married to for 62 years before her death. He briefly worked at a steel mill in Connecticut. Upon his return to Stowe, he worked at Stowe Hardware for 54 years. He was a 28-year member of the Stowe Volunteer Fire Department.

