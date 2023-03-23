George H. Fisher, 89, of Johnson, died on Thursday, March 6, 2023, at the University of Vermont Medical Center. George was born on June 18, 1933, in Barton to Archie and Mildred Fisher.
George attended the Stowe School system. On Aug. 7, 1954, he married the late Joan Faunce, to whom he was married to for 62 years before her death. He briefly worked at a steel mill in Connecticut. Upon his return to Stowe, he worked at Stowe Hardware for 54 years. He was a 28-year member of the Stowe Volunteer Fire Department.
George always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met. He gained many lifelong friends during his time at Stowe Hardware and the fire department. There were not many items that he could not repair. He was an amazing father and husband and the ultimate handyman.
He is survived by his four children, Deborah Carpenter, Sandra Mason and her partner, Gehrig Sprague, Kathy Hill and her husband, Donald, and George “Jeff” Fisher and his wife, Jeanette; five grandchildren, Jaime Hill, Jesse Carpenter, Amanda Cochran, Heidi Fisher and Alyssa Mason; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Hazel Wuersching of California; and a brother, Archie “JR” Fisher of Georgia.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by a son-in-law, Edward Carpenter; brothers, Edward and Gary; and sisters, Flora Couture, Arlene Cochran and Marie Noyes.
Per his request, there will be no funeral service. Interment will be at a later date.
Anyone wishing to make a donation in George’s memory may do so to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville VT 05661.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.