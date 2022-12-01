George E. Desmarais Jr., 79, died on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022d at his home on Lake Eden with his loving family by his side.
He was born in Burlington on June 21, 1943, to the late George Sr. and Frances (Sloane) Desmarais. George Jr. grew up in Johnson and spent most of his life there. He started out working on a farm in New York before moving back to Vermont to work with his dad.
He was later employed by New York Life, started George’s Auto Sales, and then went on to Mulkin Automotive in Newport. During his retirement, he took care of the Katy-Win Mobile Home Park, a family-owned business in Johnson.
George enjoyed an active life and always had a project in the works. He loved fishing, golf, downhill and cross-country skiing, and spending time with or without friends on his lake. He was generous of both heart and spirit, acting as a mentor and passing along valuable life lessons to his nephews and others over the years.
Although he preferred a simplistic, minimalist lifestyle, he was also the quintessential host, throwing large parties every Independence Day, complete with barbeque and fireworks.
He is survived by three sisters and their families, Dixie Hart and husband, Ralph of Melbourne, Fla., and daughters Holli (Curtis) Hall and Heidi (Scott) Burnett, Debbie Desmarais and husband, Wayne Thurston of Ocala, Fla., and son James (Mary) Schumacher, and Carrie Duncan and partner, Cal Heinrich of Dover Plains, N.Y., and sons Andrew, Reid and Walter Duncan; cousins, Gary (Alice) Foote of Bakersfield, Darla (Wally) Rooney of South Burlington, Donna Sharrow of Arizona, and Linda (Bill) Burke of Virginia; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews.
George is also survived by his special friends, Lynne Messier, Henry Wells, Bob and Lynn Richard, his golf buddy Fletch, and Smokey.
The family would also like to thank George’s friend and caregiver Christina Billado, who helped make it possible for him to stay at his home on the lake where he felt most at peace.
A burial service will be held at Evergreen Ledge Cemetery in Johnson in the spring, with a life celebration to follow.
As an alternative to flowers, donations may be made in George’s memory to the Lake Eden Association, PO Box 213, Eden VT 05652, or to the Vermont Cancer Center, c/o The University of Vermont Foundation, 411 Main St., Burlington VT 05401.
