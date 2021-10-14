Gay Lawrence Mason, 78, died on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021, at 7:15 p.m. at University of Vermont Hospital in Burlington.
Gay was born on April 27, 1943, in Albany, with his twin brother Hale Mason. He was raised by his parents, Leonard Mason and Helena Larocque Mason. He graduated from Peoples Academy and served in the National Guard for six years, and once guarded President John Kennedy when he came to speak in Burlington.
He worked in construction in the Lamoille County area for 10 years before starting his own business in drywall and painting serving Lamoille, Caledonia, Franklin and Orleans counties. Gay taught many others his trade, some of whom still work in that profession. He was a jack of all trades and built and remodeled many houses over his career.
Gay retired 13 years ago, and only did side work due to many health problems.
He leaves his family, Becky Ross, Angela Ross, Ken Ross, Tyler Mason, Kaleb Mason, Quint Bapp and Jason Eldred and their families; his surviving siblings, Amy Jones, Jeanne Masson-Douglas, Lorraine Labounty and Cheryl Kulakoff and their families; as well as many cousins and friends.
He was predeceased by his twin brother, Hale Mason; his brother, Hugh Mason; his sister, Theresa Cross; and his grandson, Laine Ross.
Throughout Gay’s life, he enjoyed surprising people with the unexpected such as putting eggs under pullets at the neighbor’s farm, jumping in the water at lakeside weddings, jumping over tables when conversations ended, sending condolence cards to his kid’s dates, tripping and scaring people, distracting people so he can take their food, and making faces in the window before coming inside.
He loved raising beef cattle, driving around the Northeast Kingdom with his dog, Fergi, going to Subway, drinking root beer, eating ice cream and sharing humorous family stories, many of which were about him. He was a good-hearted man and will be missed by all who knew him.
Gay strongly expressed that he did not desire calling hours for when his time came but wanted his friends and family to share stories and jokes in happiness, not sorrow. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the farm located at 1796 VT Route 14, Albany, Vt. Bring a smile and a story to share.
