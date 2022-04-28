A memorial service for Gay L. Mason of Morrisville and Albany will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2002, from 1-4 p.m. at Albany Community School.
Gay’s final wishes included family and friends sharing food, stories and laughter at his service. Simple treats and stories about Gay appreciated. Call Becky at 802-755-6265.
