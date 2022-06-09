Graveside services for Gary R. Wright, who died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, will be held at the Branch Cemetery, Wild Branch Road, in Craftsbury on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 2 p.m.
A gathering will follow at the home of Oleta Marckres on East Hill Road in Eden.
Come celebrate his life, Gary style, with a campfire, hot dogs and s’mores. For directions call 802-635-9550.
