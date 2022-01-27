Gary R. Wright, 69, of Eden, died Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, at Copley Hospital after a brief illness. Gary was born March 12, 1952, the son of Robert and Annie (Martin) Wright of Craftsbury.
Gary spent the first 38 years of his life in Craftsbury where he enjoyed his passions — logging, farming and community service. Gary started farming as a child on a neighbor’s farm, eventually raising his own animals and working for others. Gary also loved logging and cutting firewood. Gary often partnered with other area businesses while working on his own.
Gary married Dorothy Darling in 1981 only to lose her in a tragic accident in 1983. In 1990 he met Robin O’Neill and after their marriage in 1998, moved to Eden where he resumed his passion for farming. He and Robin ran the GROWing Farm from 2001 to 2018, raising Scottish Highland beef.
After that, the farm was home to Bob, a water buffalo. Gary brought Bob to Eden from Woodstock and was his pride and joy. In addition to farming during these years, he worked at Vermont Highland Cattle Co., Green Mountain Trailer and started driving buses in the local school district, moving on to Smugglers Notch where he worked until his retirement.
Gary and Robin believed in following their interests, so travel was a big part of their lives. They took a 20,000-mile trip around the United States in 2018, spending time with friends and family throughout 33 states. He was always researching attractions for their next adventure. Sadly, many of his trips will go undiscovered.
Gary was known for his blue eyes, his work ethic and his social nature. He was a talker, a salesman and a collector. But most of all he was a helper. Gary was passionate about community service and volunteer work. In his early years he was a member of the Craftsbury Fire Department, a constable and an organizer for the Craftsbury Fiddlers Contest.
Later, he joined the North Hyde Park/Eden Fire Department and became a Lamoille County Field Days director. He volunteered for Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, St. Jude’s, North Country Farming Network, Lamoille Area Cancer Network and the United Way firewood project.
Gary is survived by his wife, Robin; his sister, Linda (Bruce); niece, Angel (Shawn); nephews, Jay (Sandy), Craig, Corey (Kristy), Brian and Charlie; and great nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy; his parents, Robert and Annie; his brother, Robert; sister, Sandra; and nephew, Shawn.
A memorial service will be held at the Craftsbury Church on the Common, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 1 pm. Masks will be required. A graveside service will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022.
Donations in his name can be made to either the Lamoille Area Cancer Network (lacnvt.org) or the United Way of Lamoille County firewood project (uwlamoille.org).
Online condolences can be made at awrichfuneralhomes.com.
