Gary Michael Poff, 72, died unexpectedly at his home in Morrisville on Saturday, April 29, 2023.
He was born, in Burlington on Sept. 24,1950, the son of the late Raymond and M. Helene “Helen” (Boisclair) Poff. He graduated from Hardwick Academy in the Class of 1968.
Gary enlisted in the U.S. Navy on Oct. 28, 1968. He proudly served his country on the USS Bryce Canyon (AD-36) and the USS Ernest G. Small DD/DDR 838 during the Vietnam era. He received a Vietnam Service Medal with a silver star for his efforts. EM2 Gary M. Poff was honorably discharged on Oct. 24,1972.
He then continued his education at a heating and air conditioning school. Gary returned to Hardwick where he operated his own business for a short time, before joining the Coca Cola Company as its equipment and maintenance person for five years. In 1979 he went to work for IBM in Essex where he remained until his health failed and he was forced to retire in 2005.
He was a member of St. Norbert’s Church in Hardwick, a life member of the VFW Post #9653 in Morrisville and a life member of the American Legion Post #7, as well as a member of Brownson Council #1568, both in Hardwick.
He enjoyed ice fishing, bird hunting, long walks, spending weekends and extra time at camp in Walden known to many as “Henryville Saloon Camp.” Gary will be sadly missed by all who knew this quiet, gentle, caring man, especially, his siblings, nieces, nephews, David and Kathy Burnham, Dennis Pudvah and his many other close friends.
Survivors include two sisters, Susan LaMare and her husband, Randall of Morrisville, and Denise Cross and her husband, Jim of Plattsburg, N.Y.; four nieces and nephews, Julie LaMare of Morrisville, Holly Turner of Milton, Michael Cross of Fuquay-Varina, N.C., and Jennifer Cross of Plattsburg, N.Y.; as well as his aunt, Lizanne Blair of Hardwick.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., on Friday, May 12, 2023, at Mary Queen of All Saints Parish (St. Norbert’s Catholic Church) in Hardwick, with Father Thomas Aquinas celebrant. Inurnment will follow in the family plot in the Fairview Cemetery in Hardwick.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the American Legion Post #7, Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 472, Hardwick VT 05843.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm St., Hardwick.
