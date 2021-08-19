Gary Martin Greaves

Gary Greaves, 65, of Morristown, died Friday, August 13, 2021. He was born on Feb. 29, 1956.
Gary was a 1975 graduate of Peoples Academy. A lifelong resident of Morrisville, Gary loved to work on his family farm from his childhood years to recent times. The history of the family farm was always an important part of his life.
He had great memories from the early years of learning to drive a tractor, to washing those Greaves Farms Dairy milk bottles, to carrying on the tradition of milking the herd after the loss of his father.
Gary had compassion and a special talent of nurturing newborn calves from birth to milking age. Over the years as the farming industry saw many changes Gary never lost his love for it. He was always trying to figure out how to grow the best corn and cut and bale the best and the most hay.
For those who knew him, he always had the time to talk and share a story or two. You could be sure he would want to know how and what you were doing. If a friend had a loss in their family or needed encouragement through a tough time, it would not be long before you received a telephone call from Gary lending his support. Gary would frequently reach out to help others, like offering a job on the farm, thinking about those that just needed to catch a break in life.
Along with his love for farming, he had a passion for those antique tractors of a certain red color. He loved to compete in antique tractor pulls and for several years held a tractor pull on the farm in memorial to his father, Marty.
He spent his spare time attending and participating in pulls throughout Vermont, New York and New Hampshire. He had the honor of being the most dedicated puller on the pulling circuit. He was always scheming on how to make his tractors just a little more powerful and still stay within the rules.
Gary is survived by his sister, Sharon Rowell (Bill) of Morrisville; his aunt, Betty Courchaine of Hyde Park; his uncle, John Greaves of Walden; his many cousins that shared time with Gary on the farm; his very giving friend, Chris Demars, who has been there for Gary every time he sought his help; his good friend, Andy White, who placed a call to Gary nearly every night from Indiana; and his dog, Jesse, who has already found a new loving home.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Marty (1981) and Hilda (2000) Greaves.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in Gary’s memory to the North Country Animal League, 16 Mountain View Meadow Road, Morrisville VT 05661.
A celebration of his life will be held later in the fall.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
