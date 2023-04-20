Gary Longe

Gary A. Longe, 79, of Enosburg Falls, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the St. Albans Health & Rehab with his family by his side.

He was born in Enosburg Falls on May 10, 1943, to the late Wesley and Shirley (Buker) Longe.

