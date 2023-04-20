Gary Longe

Gary A. Longe, 79, of Enosburg Falls, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the St. Albans Health & Rehab with his family by his side.
He was born in Enosburg Falls on May 10, 1943, to the late Wesley and Shirley (Buker) Longe.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Gary A. Longe, 79, of Enosburg Falls, died Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at the St. Albans Health & Rehab with his family by his side.
He was born in Enosburg Falls on May 10, 1943, to the late Wesley and Shirley (Buker) Longe.
Gary graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1961. He worked for the Sheldon Pulp Mill as an office administrator. Gary loved to travel with friends and family and enjoyed visiting new places. He enjoyed telling stories and was sharp as a nail and would never forget anything. Gary was known for his jokes and would do anything to brighten a friend’s day. He was always looking out for everyone and would do anything he could for anyone.
He is survived by his siblings, Wayne Longe, and Rhea Desroches and her husband, Bob; nephews, Hayden and Jeremiah; and nieces, Lisa and Amy; and extended family members in the Lamoille County area.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, and his brother, Philip Longe.
Friends and family are invited to Gary’s life celebration to include a memorial service on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Goss-Spears Life Celebration Home, 96 Dickenson Ave., Enosburg Falls.
Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared at gossfs.com.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.