Gardner Anders Dales, 79, a long time Greensboro resident, died peacefully on Oct. 21, 2022, in Greensboro, Vermont, surrounded by family and friends.

He was born May 11, 1943, in Buffalo, New York, the son of the late Gardner and Ruth (Lindquist) Dales. Along with his sister, Judith, he grew up in Buffalo and spent summers at the family cottage on Caspian Lake in Greensboro.

