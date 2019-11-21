Frederick E. Bailey, 83, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Berlin Health & Rehab in Berlin.
He was born in Stowe May 7, 1936, son of Stanley and Mary (Arbuckle) Bailey.
He married Marguerite McAllister April 25, 1970, in Stowe.
Fred served in the Army National Guard from September 27, 1953, to September 26, 1956. He was employed at the Moscow landfill for 21 years and had also worked on road construction and had been employed at a milk plant. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and trapping.
Survivors include his wife of over 49 years, Marguerite; his children, Cheryl Tardy of Stowe, Cathy Collomy and husband David of Maine, Sara Allen and husband Eric of Morrisville, Marianne Bailey of Barre and Basil Bailey of Cambridge; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
His first wife, Priscilla Severance, died earlier, as did his siblings.
Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Faith Funeral Home, 165 Brooklyn St., Morrisville. Burial will be at a later date in the Elmore Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Frederick Bailey’s memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or at alz.org/donate. To convey online condolences: faithfh.net.