Frederick D. DeMag Jr.

Frederick David “Fred” DeMag Jr. 72, of Greensboro Bend, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born July 21, 1950, in Troy, N.Y., the son of the late Frederick D. DeMag Sr and Clara (Gregoire) DeMag.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Frederick David “Fred” DeMag Jr. 72, of Greensboro Bend, died peacefully in the comfort of his home on Thursday, April 20, 2023.
He was born July 21, 1950, in Troy, N.Y., the son of the late Frederick D. DeMag Sr and Clara (Gregoire) DeMag.
On Dec. 4, 1977, he made the best decision of his life when he married his wife, Jean Ann Houghton, who stayed by his side for the rest of his life. The love they shared between the two of them was the absolute definition of true love.
Fred enjoyed being outdoors and hunting ran through his veins, but nothing compared to the joy that his three grandkids brought him. They quickly became his whole world and the love he showed to them far exceeded any other. Fred was a true family man. He welcomed his daughter-in-law, Sarah, into the family as if she was one of his own. He will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Jean of Greensboro Bend; two sons, David J. DeMag of Greensboro Bend and Frederick” Freddie” DeMag V, and his wife, Sarah and their three beautiful children, McKenzie, Madison and Owen, all of Hardwick; four siblings, Rodney Demag and his wife, Kathy of Williston, Guy DeMag and his wife, Mary of Franklin, Sandra Demers and her husband, Dennis, of Barre, and Antoinette “Toni” Smith and her husband, Kenny of Old Orchard Beach, Maine; nieces and nephews, Heather, Dani, Niki, GJ, Scott, Todd and their families.
A celebration of life will be held later at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service. Online condolences are welcome at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.