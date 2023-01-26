Frederick C. Pierce

Frederick “Fred” C. Pierce, 87, of Morrisville, died peacefully, Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at his home with his family by his side.
Fred was born on Oct. 25, 1935, in Hardwick, the son of Raymond Pierce and Blanche (Dimmick).
He joined the U.S. Army out of high school, traveling to Germany.
On Sept. 12, 1959, he married Peggy Ridlon in Wolcott. They remained husband and wife for almost 45 years, when Peggy sadly died in 2004.
Fred was known to his children as a very hard worker. In his early years he worked as a janitor at the schools in Morrisville, and while doing this he started a taxi company in 1972 with Peggy by his side. He eventually decided to go full time with the taxi company and remained in business for around 45 years.
Frederick also had a small painting business painting houses around Morrisville. He was a member of the Morrisville Fire Department for 25 years.
Fred loved to play cards with his family, and poker with his buddies every Thursday. He loved going to the casino and dancing, especially polka dancing. In his later years Fred enjoyed reading books from the author Louis L’Amour.
He is survived by his daughter, Pamela and husband, David Earley of Morrisville; his son, Charles and his wife, Heather Pierce of Morrisville; his grandchildren, Olivia, Paige and Nicholas Pierce, and Jamison Earley; his great-grandson, Ethan Walbridge; and his brothers, Maurice Pierce of Florida and Raymond Pierce Jr. and wife, Jan of Florida.
He was predeceased by his wife, Peggy Pierce; his parents, Raymond and Blanche (Dimmick) Pierce; and daughter, Paula Pierce.
A private family burial will take place in the spring.
To offer condolences, please visit minorfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.