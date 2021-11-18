Franklin Irving Manchester, 89, died on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at Elderwood at Burlington after an extended stay in Berlin Health & Rehab.
Frank was born on Aug. 18, 1932, in Pawtucket, R.I., to Franklin and Gladys Manchester. He was a veteran of the Korean War from September 1952 through September 1954. He was in the 2nd Infantry Division at a place called Outpost Harry.
After the war he returned to Rhode Island where he married his first wife Janet Parker. He later married Patricia (Smith) Manchester on Dec. 16, 1966, until her death Sept. 24, 2010.
He worked for the Teamsters driving trucks and started his own paving business called M&M Asphalt. He moved to Lenox, Mass., in 1976 where he continued to drive truck and do paving work.
In 1979 he moved to Westford, where he sold asphalt all over Vermont for Allstate Asphalt. In later years he worked out West as a skilled asphalt spray operator spraying rubberized asphalt.
Some fun facts about Frank: He sprayed the Compass Rose at Edwards Air Force Base (it can be seen from space), and he spent the day with Tom Selleck riding around Selleck’s ranch before he sprayed the roads in his avocado groves. Frank was an avid reader and history buff, and he loved trivia. He knew all the roads in New England by memory and seemed to remember every road he had ever driven on. He made friends wherever he went.
Frank was predeceased in death by his parents, his sister, Joan; his brother, Wayne; his wife, Patricia; his son, David; and former spouse Janet.
He is survived by his brother Ray; his children, Stephen, Scott, and Karen Gresham (married to William), who were the children of Janet, and Steven (married to Laura), Todd (married to Lisa), Daniel (married to Melanie), Seth (engaged to Kiley), who were children of Patricia; 21 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.
Frank will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Frank’s memorial service will be held at Trinity Assemblies of God (627 VT 15 West, Hyde Park) on Saturday, Nov. 13, at 10:30 a.m. with a small lunch reception to follow. A burial service will take place at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery (487 Furnace Rd., Randolph Center) on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. All are welcome.
On behalf of our entire family, we would like to extend our deepest appreciation to desGroseilliers Funeral Home, the VA Medical Center in White River, Lamoille Valley Home Health, Berlin Health & Rehab, Elderwood in Burlington, and Bayada Hospice for the love and care they provided to Frank.
