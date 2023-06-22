Frank Ainsworth, 55, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born on April 26, 1969, to David and Cynthia (Duby) Ainsworth.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Frank Ainsworth, 55, of Hyde Park, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.
He was born on April 26, 1969, to David and Cynthia (Duby) Ainsworth.
Frank was a kind and big-hearted soul. He loved driving his school bus and enjoyed the kids. He also loved music and enjoyed playing one of his many guitars in his spare time. Frank’s love for his wife and family kept him going. He would leave early to drive his bus so he could go to the garage and talk to the guys. Everyone who knew him said he was a great all-around guy, and he will be greatly missed.
Frank will remain cherished in our hearts forever.
He is survived by his loving wife, Joanne Ainsworth; his adoring children, Ciera Ainsworth and Kasey Ainsworth; his stepson, Thomas Borello; stepdaughter, Brandy Borello; seven grandchildren, Izia Lafountain, Damien Stowe, Maliki Grant, Michael Borello, Aston Borello-Bradley and Clara Borello; as well as his brother-in-law, Joseph and wife, Linda Charette.
A celebration of life for Frank will be held Saturday, June 24, 2023, 3-6 p.m. at the Wolcott Town Hall. There will be refreshments and if anyone would like to contribute a dish, please contact Navia Shedd on Messenger.
Arrangements are with the des Groseilliers Funeral Home. Condolences and memories of Frank may be shared with the family at dgfunerals.com or to Joanne Ainsworth, P.O. Box 74, Wolcott, VT 05680.
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.