Francis Whipple

Francis P. Whipple, 55, of Johnson, died unepectedly and peacefully from complications due to metastatic small cell lung cancer at University of Vermont Medical Center on May 1, 2021, with his fiance, stepson, and daughter by his side.
Francis worked for many years for Brett Loomis Property Management of Stowe doing property maintenance. He worked prior to this for Golden Eagle Resort, where he met the love of his life, Melissa. He also took care of his mom, Irene.
Francis leaves behind his daughter, Shona Whipple of Morrisville; his fiance of 10 years, Melissa Dickson of Johnson; his stepson, Dominic Hill of Johnson; his brother, Dennis Whipple and his fiance, Jill St Cyr, of Hampton Beach, N.H.; his sister, Patty and her husband, Larry St Cyr, of Morrisville; his brother, Everett and wife, Heidi Whipple, of Barton; and his nieces, nephews and many friends.
Francis was predeceased by his parents, Everett and Irene Whipple, of Morristown Corners.
There will be no calling hours. A celebration of life is being planned for a later date during the summer. The family would like to thank UVM Medical Center staff that assisted during the cancer treatment and end of life care. They would also like to thank Lamoille Area Cancer Network for its help during this challenging time. Any contributions may be made to Lamoille Area Cancer Network, P.O. Box 828, Morrisville, VT 05661.
The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. To send flowers, plant a tree in memory of Francis P. Whipple or convey online condolences, visit dgfunerals.com.
