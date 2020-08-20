Francis M. Hill

Francis Marvin Hill, 68, of Elmore, died tragically in a fire at his home on Aug. 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1951 in Hardwick, the son of Clifford and Reba (Desmarias) Hill.
He attended Pleasant Valley School and Peoples Academy in Morrisville.
For many years, he owned and operated Francis Hill Excavating in Elmore.
On April 12, 2014, he married Amy Lee Griggs in Elmore, where they have since made their home.
He loved the time that he spent with his grandchildren. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed hunting and recently gardening. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his mother, Reba Hill; his loving wife, Amy L. Hill; two children, Bruce Hill and is wife, Heather, and Matthew Hill, all of Elmore; and a stepson, Daniel Sanville and his fiancée, Jessica Root of Ruffin, S.C.; six siblings; three grandchildren, Greyson and Hallie Hill and Brantley Sanville; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Clifford E. Hill.
All services will be private at the convenience of his family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Lamoille Area Cancer Network, 198 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661 or to the Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Avenue, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, 60 Elm Street, Hardwick.
