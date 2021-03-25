Francis ‘Frank’ Coursey, Jr.

Francis Lydon “Frank” Coursey Jr., 72, of Wolcott, died unexpectedly at his home in March 2021.
He was born May 7, 1948, in Bridgeport, Conn., the son of the late Francis L. Coursey Sr. and Elizabeth (Shea) Coursey. Frank was raised in Stratford, Conn., and graduated from St. Joseph High School in Trumbull, Class of 1966. He continued his education at the University of Dayton in Ohio.
After college, Frank lived in California and Colorado for several years before moving to Stowe and then to his home in Wolcott. Frank worked at Mt. Mansfield for a few years as a ski instructor and ski patrol before beginning his true career as a builder and professional carpenter, specializing in residential finish work. Later in his career, he worked at House of Troy Lighting in Hyde Park.
Frank was an avid fisherman and each spring he anxiously awaited fishing season to begin. As a youth, Frank enjoyed hunting with his father and continued that sport throughout his life. He played golf from an early age, and as a teenager could be found caddying at the local golf club.
Frank loved spending time with his family, especially his seven nieces and nephews and their children. His favorite part of family gatherings was playing games and having fun with the kids. Frank was the family’s go-to guy if something needed to be built or repaired and he was a gifted craftsman.
Frank had the enviable trait of being content and happy with simplicity.
Survivors include two sisters, Elizabeth Corwin (Thomas) of Sterling, Va., and Ellen C. Buckley (Brian) of Hampton, N.H.; sister-in-law, Anne M. Coursey of Wellesley, Mass.; seven nieces and nephews and 15 grand-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Frank was predeceased by his brother, Thomas P. Coursey.
Frank’s Vermont family consisted of many longtime and close friends with whom he enjoyed treasured time and shared a love of Vermont’s natural beauty.
Frank’s family will celebrate his life with a private gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Dian R. Holcomb of Northern Vermont Funeral Service, Hardwick. Online remembrances are welcomed at northernvermontfuneralservice.com.
