Frances Mary Fitzgerald, 72, of Swanton, died Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at home.
Frances was born on Feb. 22, 1949, in Morrisville, the daughter of John Fitzgerald and Beatrice Fiske.
Frances was the owner of the ceramic shop in Morrisville, a housekeeper for the Convalescent Center in Burlington, and had also worked for Peerless Clothing Manufacturing in St. Albans.
She is survived by her daughter, Rosemarie Burns and her wife, Cheryl, of Colchester; grandchildren, Krista Knaus, Dawn Irwin, Michael Williams and Curtis Williams-Foshee; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Mike Fitzgerald of Morrisville and Jerry Fiske of Wolcott; and her longtime friend and roommate, Lucille Smith.
She was predeceased by her father, John Fitzgerald; mother, Beatrice Fiske; and sister, Patricia Staple.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, beginning at 2 p.m. at 327 Porters Point Road in Colchester.
