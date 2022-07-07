Frances Margaret McDonnell

Frances Margaret (Hekl) McDonnell, 94, died peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 1, 2022, at Copley Manor in Morrisville, where she was a resident for the past five years.
Fran was born on Oct. 23, 1927, in Garnerville, N.Y., one of nine children, all of whom worked in the family bakery business. She met William “Mac” Vaughn McDonnell, the love of her life, roller skating at Lake Tiorati, N.Y., and they were married on April 17, 1948.
Fran was a homemaker, raising their three children while Mac ran his construction business in Stony Point, N.Y. Their 68-year journey together included many family ski trips to the Catskills in New York and the Green Mountains in Vermont. Fran and Mac were active in the community, serving for over 50 years in the Wayne Hose Volunteer Fire Company and Ladies Auxiliary in Stony Point.
Diagnosed later in life with macular degeneration, Fran remained active, swimming several times a week and taking daily walks at the Manor. Weekends were spent with family, enjoying time together or playing Kismet, her favorite dice game.
Fran and Mac instilled the importance of family by keeping their children involved in the sport of skiing. They traveled throughout New England to attend ski races for their children and were avid volunteers. By the time their children had grown, the entire family had migrated to the Green Mountain State, where they continued to enjoy skiing in the winter and golf during the summer. Fran needed to be close to her children and grandchildren, attending school sports and activities to cheer them on. She was always kind, thoughtful and a positive influence on all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Fran is survived by her three children, William and his wife, Margaret (Smolley) McDonnell of Fayston, Kathleen McDonnell and Debbie Dever of Morrisville; five grandchildren, Kristina, Jonathan, Ryan, Christopher and Shannon; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Rylie, Caroline and Sven; as well as granddogs, Jackson and Scooby and great-granddogs, Clutch and Sierra.
Fran was predeceased by her husband, William Vaughn McDonnell; and all her eight siblings.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire compassionate staff at Copley Manor Assisted Living, including the maintenance staff who were so thoughtful and always eager to help her. Janet Stein was a wonderful companion and friend to Fran, taking her swimming and to her favorite café, Thompson’s Flour Shop in Morrisville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for contributions to Lamoille Home Health and Hospice, or a charity of your choice. A memorial service will be held in August at Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish in Morrisville.
