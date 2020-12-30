Floyd J. Pecor, 42, of Morrisville, died Dec. 25, 2020, at Copley Hospital in Morrisville. He was born Feb. 26, 1978, in Morrisville, the son of Gordon and Eldora Manning Pecor.
Floyd was a self-employed carpenter and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his mother, Eldora Pecor; his daughter, Kayla Pecor of Morrisville; his son, Jonathan Deslaurier of Waterbury; siblings, Kevin Pecor and (Amanda) of Ashuelot, N.H., and Lisa Tanner of Morrisville.
Floyd was predeceased by his infant daughter, Lisa-Beth Pecor; his father, Gordon Pecor; brother, Homer Pecor; and sister, Susan Peloquin.
A graveside service will be held at the Elmore Cemetery in the spring and will be announced.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
