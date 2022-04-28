Florence Machia

Florence Irene Whittemore Machia, 89, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
She was born on July 30, 1932, to parents Howard and Esther Whittemore in Eden.
She married the love of her life, Elwin Machia, on Nov. 20, 1954, and the two had three Children, Stanley, Debbie and Steven.
Florence was an avid and talented baker, working across Lamoille County at several local restaurants. Her cookies and pies were family favorites and were served at holidays and family gatherings for decades. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and tending her many garden beds.
In time, Florence became a grandmother and great-grandmother to many children, whom she showered in unconditional love. Her house became a haven, surrounded by her gardens lush with different kinds of flowers that perfumed the air with scent of tulip, lilac and marigold.
Inside, her home always smelled like fresh-baked cookies and lemon Pledge. It was filled with the sounds of children, soap operas and old country music on the radio.
She kept her home open to everyone, made sure they were fed and warm, and gave them a place to rest their head, should they need it. Florence was the kind of mother and grandmother every child deserves and her family was lucky to have her.
She was predeceased by her husband, Elwin; daughter, Debbie; and siblings, Clayton, Winston, Helen and Betty.
She leaves behind her sister, Marilyn; and brother, Richard; sons, Stanley and Steven; daughter-in-law, Rebecca; grandchildren, Stanley Jr., Breanne, Amelia, Amanda, Ryan and Amber; as well as her great-grandchildren, William, Scarlett, Devon, Aerilynn, Leeah, Rylee and Bentlee.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Vermont Garden Network, whose mission is to cultivate well-being by helping people of all ages access resources to grow food, build confidence and connect with each other (vtgardens.org/donate-now).
The family will have a private graveside service later in the year at the Eden Cemetery.
Thank you to the staff at The Manor for taking such good care of her the last few years. The des Groseilliers Funeral Home is honored to serve the Machia family. Memories and condolences are welcome at dgfunerals.com.
