Florence Levesque, formerly of Johnson, died after a brief illness in Tempe, Ariz., on Sunday, March 20, 2022.
She was predeceased by her husband, Romeo Levesque.
She is survived by her four children, David, Renee, Michael and Marie; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Florence married Romeo in 1954 in Heidelberg, Germany, where she was living with her parents. Romeo was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.
Florence raised her four children, ran the family’s Montgomery Ward catalog store and rental business. She was the first woman selectboard member in Johnson, where the family lived and had their businesses.
Florence was a world traveler and an accomplished bridge player at the highest levels, being a life gold master.
A celebration of life for Florence will be held at Friendship Village, Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 3 p.m.
