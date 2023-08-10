Florence E. Owens

Florence Estelle Owens, a former resident of Wallingford, Conn., and Hyde Park died peacefully Friday, May 19, 2023, at Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Greeneville, Tenn.
Ms. Flo, as she was known to all her caregivers, was born July 14, 1931, daughter of Laura Murchison.
She is survived by her daughter, Marsha Curtis and her husband, Joe; son, Joe Owens and his wife, Jamie; stepson, Ralph Owens; grandchildren, Leslie Weaver (Philip), Paul Curtis (Kerry), Stephanie Lindgren (Chad), Casey Medlin (Jeff), Joseph Robert Owens and Sarah Kenerly (Colby); great-grandchildren, Tim Dolan, Alex Gravel, Mariyah Fisk, Kolby Jones, Bryce Curtis, Tanner Curtis, Chase Harley Medlin and Payton Grace Kenerly; great-great grandsons, Mason Tallman, Colt Hess and Jameson Dolan; her sister, Janice Truesdale; and numerous nieces, nephews and their extended families.
She was predeceased by her mother; her husband, Homer; sisters, Ruth Mercier, Shirley Willett and Thelma Lundin.
Ms. Flo was active through the years with bowling leagues and teaching bowling, 4-H, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts when her children were young, the Veterans Administration Ladies Auxiliary, the local TOPS group in Hyde Park and her church in Vermont.
She maintained a home in Sterling View for 30 years and was active with her social circle in the park. She loved spending time with her family, five generations strong.
In her last years, Ms. Flo was cared for by the wonderful nurses, aides and physicians associated with the Brookdale Assisted Living and Memory Care Facility, and Amedisys Hospice.
Her family is so appreciative of all the people who knew and loved her and held her in their care for the past five5 years. She truly loved the crafts, music, church services, people and especially the scenic van trips around the beautiful Smoky Mountains in Tennessee where she lived her final years.
A small memorial gathering was held June 7, 2023, at Brookdale Senior Living.
A small memorial gathering will be held at Sterling View’s senior center in Hyde Park on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. Interment will be in Milo, Maine on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite local charity.
