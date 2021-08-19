Flora Fisher Couture, 98, of Wenham, Mass., died peacefully at her residence on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
She was born in Wolcott on May 20, 1923, the daughter of Archie and Mildred Sleeper Fisher. She lived in Barton and Stowe, graduating from the Stowe High School.
She married Denis Couture on June 29, 1942. They lived in Morrisville for several years before moving to Beverly, Mass.
Flora loved being a homemaker, raising the couple’s 10 children in North Beverly and returning to Vermont in retirement. Flora and Denis loved traveling the U.S., spending winters in Arizona and visiting friends and family across the country, always returning to their home in Lake Elmore.
She was famous among family and friends for her Christmas fudge, grape jelly and pickles. In later years, she became an avid cross-stitcher, encouraged by her sister, Hazel Wuersching. Grandchildren and great grandchildren were recipients of wonderful Christmas stockings.
Flora was predeceased by her husband, Denis Couture; and two grandsons, Norman Nylund III and Eric Viands.
Survivors include her sister, Hazel Wuersching of California; brothers, George Fisher of Vermont and Archie Fisher of Georgia; children, Denise Viands, Michele and Norman Nylund, Suzanne and Jim Nadeau, Elise and Peter Lodi, Anne and David Fossiano, David Couture, Paul Couture, Raymond and Katie Couture, Steven and Lisa Couture, and Cynthia Couture; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Flora and Denis were supporters of Elmore Volunteer Fire Department. Donations can be sent to Elmore Volunteer Fire Department, 343 Beach Road, Elmore VT 05657.
A graveside service will be held at St. Theresa Cemetery in Hyde Park at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
