Fletcher Leon Adams, 69, of Johnson died unexpectedly at his home July 8, 2020.
He was born in Cambridge Feb. 8, 1951, son of Perley and Jeanne (Morin) Adams. He married Charlotte Rowell July 4, 2000.
Fletcher drove a dump truck for the state highway department, District 6 in Morrisville, for many years until his retirement. He had also been employed at the talc mines and volunteered as a driver with Rural Community Transportation for the last several years.
His greatest joy was his family, and he spent as much time as possible with his family.
He had numerous friends. Everywhere he went, someone knew him and had to stop and say “Hi,” which usually led to a long conversation. He had a contagious laugh and a huge heart and he would help anyone.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; daughters Jean Audet and husband Kevin of Hyde Park, and Kimberly Currier and spouse Ari of Stowe; his sister, Vivian Slayton and husband Austin Sr. of Germany; his grandchildren, Melinda Burnor and husband Daniel Jr. of Eden, and Kira Currier and Alexander Currier; nine step-grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; a niece, Jeanne Lavoie and husband James of Sugar Hill, Ga.; nephews Nathan Allen of St. Johnsbury and Austin Slayton Jr. and wife Jackie of Germany; and several cousins.
His second wife, Lois (Beckley) Adams, died earlier, as did his parents, several aunts and uncles and his beloved dogs, Ginger and Rusty.
Private burial will be at a later date in the Eden Corners Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Diabetes Association or Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, or Lamoille Area Cancer Network.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at faithfh.net.
