Finnian Thomas Rooney, 17, of Walden died Jan. 3, 2020.

Finn was born July 31, 2002, son of Tara Reese and Alex Rooney. He leaves behind his parents, his brother Lyle Rooney, grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from coast to coast.

Finn had a special way of touching people’s hearts and will never be forgotten.

A memorial service and community dinner will be held on Sunday, Jan. 19, at 2 p.m. at Hazen Union School and all are welcome. Memories and condolences may be conveyed at dgfunerals.com.

