Faye Chauvin

Faye Lorraine (Goodwin) Chauvin, 82, died peacefully in her sleep Jan 28, 2020, in the arms of her husband, love of her life for 63 years, Norman.
She was born in Wolcott Nov. 28, 1937, daughter of Chester A. Goodwin. She was a 1956 graduate of Peoples Academy High School.
She married Norman Aug. 11, 1956, in Hyde Park. From the very beginning she had a strong love for children. That led to her caring for children in her home as she raised her own family.
Once her children grew she took a job at QCS, where she worked until she retired. In retirement, she worked at Butternut Mountain Farms part-time to be able to fund their trips to Florida to be close to the ocean.
Faye enjoyed spending hours in her flower gardens, where she would map out the perfect place for each of her favorite flowers and statues. She would have Norman drive her all around Vermont to find the perfect statues while collecting rocks along the way. She would lovingly repaint her statues each year so they would stay in pristine condition.
Faye’s latest passion was tea parties with friends and family. Her granddaughters have a fond memory of when Gram hosted a tea party where she made tea, crumpets and hats for each one of them. She would spend hours looking for teacups and pots to add to her collection.
Grammie loved her collections and made sure that her granddaughters had a collection as well. She collected lighthouses, angels, tea sets and nutcrackers. She also loved scrapbooking and spent hours creating them for her family to enjoy when she was gone.
Her pride and joy was her family. She hosted many Sunday dinners, Thanksgiving, Fourth of July and Christmas Eve celebrations. Her entire family would gather together and through her hard work built memories that will last forever.
Survivors include her husband, Norman, and her constant companion, Stormy the fat gray cat; son Bruce and his wife, Wendy; son Michael and partner Karen; granddaughters Heather and her husband Ramel, Tracey and her husband Robert, Nicole, Jessica, and Nakysha and husband Ben; grandsons Anthony and wife Shannon, and Luke; great-grandchildren Nathaniel, Aly, Noah, Rierden, Jared, Mirandia, Don, Ava, Emma, Jon, Grace, Aiden, Henry, Callen and Charlie; many nieces and nephews; and other loved ones. A sister, Gwen, and a daughter, Joyce, died earlier.
Friends may call Saturday, Feb. 8, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Lamoille Valley Church of the Nazarene, followed by a celebration of her life at 11 a.m.
Faith Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be made by visiting faithfh.net.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Faye’s memory may be made to Lamoille Home Health & Hospice, 54 Farr Ave., Morrisville, VT 05661.