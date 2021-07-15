Fay J. Dow

Fay J. “Punk” Dow, 71, of Eden, died on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, surrounded by family and friends after a long and valiant fight with cancer at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.
Born on Aug. 17, 1949, in Montpelier, he was the son of the late Fay and Mildred (Fahner) Dow. On Aug.27, 2004, he married Marilyn Grenier in Eden. He was previously married to Jean Morse, on Aug.11, 1970, in Waterbury.
Punk was a 1969 graduate of Harwood Union High School. As a teenager he worked at Lowe’s Market in Waterbury and the Stowe Mountain Company. He used the money he earned from working to buy a dirt bike and to begin racing cars at Thunder Road.
He served his country as a member of the U.S. Army in Vietnam. After his discharge from the army, he went to work for the AG Anderson Company in Waterbury. He quickly became a project manager, overseeing several large commercial concrete projects in the Central Vermont area. In 1993 he started his own business, Professionally Done Concrete.
Punk hired Tom Noone as a project engineer, and the pair worked together until 2012, when Punk retired due to declining health.
In his leisure time, he enjoyed watching his son Randy at motocross races, hunting, spending time at deer camp, fishing on Lake Eden and touring the lake with friends and family. He also enjoyed spending time with all his grandchildren at his home on Lake Eden.
Punk is mourned and loved by his wife, Marilyn Dow, of Eden; his children, Stephanie Lanphear and husband Mark, and Hannah Tomeny and her fiancé, Robert Richardson; a daughter-in-law, Denise Green and her husband, Scott; grandchildren, Bridget Dow-Brady and her husband, Justin, Connor Dow and his fiancé, Ashelyn Burroughs, Reilly and Peyton Lanphear, and KC and Lydia Richardson; his brothers, Michael Dow and his wife, Georganna, and Terry Dow and his partner, Paula Mitchell; his brothers-in-law, Charlie Grenier and his wife, Harriet, and David Grenier and his wife, Nora; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was predeceased by his son, Randall Scott Dow; and sister, Jacquelyn LaVanway.
There will be a celebration of Punk’s life held at the Maple Street Cemetery in Waterbury Center, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 10 a.m., followed by a reception at his home in Eden, 803 Peninsula Drive, Eden Mills, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the American Cancer Society of Vermont, P.O. Box 1070 Williston VT 05495.
To send online condolences, visit perkinsparker.com.
