Fannie M. Michaud

Fannie Mariah Michaud, 101, a resident of Hardwick for more than 74 years, died peacefully on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in the comfort of her home, with family at her side.
She was born in Cabot July 22, 1918, one of 11 children of Ora and Jennie (Clark) Ennis. She attended South Cabot School.
On June 17, 1941, she married Hector Norbert Michaud in Hardwick.
Fannie stayed at home to raise her four children and later in life she helped care for her grandchildren.
She was a member of the West Danville United Methodist Church. During the 1970s and ’80s, she was an active member of the South Cabot Historical Society, and a member of the Hazen Squares and the Lamoille Valley Swingers Dance Club.
Fannie loved time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, riding bicycles, snowshoeing, coupon clipping, cutting her son’s hair, watching the soaps on TV and writing poems. She collected family diaries and enjoyed telling her children of the interests of her mother and grandmother.
Survivors include four children, Allan Michaud and Dale Michaud and his wife Sheila, all of Hardwick, Garry Michaud and his wife Cheryl of Morrisville, and Cheryl Williams and her husband Mark of East Hardwick; six grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a great-great granddaughter; and many nieces, nephews and more distant relatives.
Her husband, Hector, died Feb. 26, 1973. A grandson, Noah Smith, also died earlier, as did her 10 siblings, Ralph, Everett, Earl, Jim, John, Fred, Raymond Ennis, Hattie Batten, Helen Keene and June Sargeant.
A memorial service will be held Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. at the West Danville Methodist Church, with Pastor Pam Smith officiating. Summer burial will be in the family lot in South Cabot Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the West Danville Methodist Church, P.O. Box 221, West Danville VT 05873, or to Caledonia Home Health and Hospice, 161 Sherman Drive, St. Johnsbury VT 05819.
Northern Vermont Funeral Service of Hardwick is assisting the family.